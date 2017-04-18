Armenia to mark International Day for Monuments and Sites

As reported earlier, April 18 is International Day for Monuments and Sites (World Heritage Day).
This day will be marked also in Armenia, and under the slogan, “Cultural Heritage and Sustainable Tourism of Armenia,” the Ministry of Culture informed in a statement.
In this connection, the ministry will hold various events both in Armenia and in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).
The objective of these events is to enable the public to yet again connect with cultural heritage.