Armenian soldier wounded in April war still in military hospital
00:37, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Compulsory military serviceman Roland Sahakyan, who was wounded in April War last year, has been in the Central Clinical Military Hospital of Armenian Defense Ministry for already a year now.

Roland is receiving rehabilitation treatment, the hospital representatives told Armenian News – NEWS.am.  

Sahakyan is the only one of the wounded, who has been in the hospital for over a year now. A month ago the Health Ministry of Armenia issued a positive conclusion on the organization of his treatment abroad. However, as of now, it is yet uncertain when the wounded serviceman will be sent abroad for treatment.  The Government is discussing the issue of sending him to Moscow.

Private Roland Sahakyan sustained thoracoabdominal mine explosion wound in April War. He underwent nine operations in the military hospital. Currently, Roland needs rehabilitation treatment.  

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
