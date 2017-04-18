Ankara tries to achieve complete lifting of Moscow sanctions

The Governmental delegation of Turkey led by Vice Premier Mehmet Şimşek, on Tuesday discussed with the representatives of Russian authorities the issue of complete lifting of sanctions.

The Turkish delegation, which includes Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci, had a meeting in Moscow with Russian Vice Premier Arkady Dvorkovich and the delegation accompanying him, Anadolu reports.

“The meeting was held productively. We discussed all the issues. In early May another meeting will be held during which a decision will be adopted,” Şimşek wrote on his Twitter page after the meeting.

According to Zeybekci, the Turkish delegation is in Moscow to achieve development of bilateral relations between Moscow and Ankara—including in the sphere of trade—which would correspond to their real potential. The details of the meeting are not disclosed.

During the talks, the sides were to consider, among other things, the issue of removing the limitations on import of fruit and vegetables from Turkey.