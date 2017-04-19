News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
April 19
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
485.47
EUR
520.52
RUB
8.66
Show news feed
Armenia company starting blue cheese production
17:51, 19.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics


YEREVAN. – Spayka company of Armenia is launching the production of blue cheese.

Head of the Project Management Division at Spayka, Karen Baghdasaryan, informed about the aforesaid at a press conference on Wednesday.

“Studying the Russian market, we [Spayka] saw that there is huge potential,” said Baghdasaryan. “At present, contracts already have been signed for exporting more than 1,000 tons of blue cheese per year, from Armenia to Russia.”

The respective cheese factory will operate in Kotayk Province of Armenia.

The company plans to invest about $15 million per year for the production of cheese and other dairy products.

In 2017, Spayka will implement several major projects, and as a result, 390 new jobs will be created and about $70 million will be invested in Armenia.

In 2016, the company exported more than 100,000 tons of goods from the country. In the current year, it plans to increase exports by 20 percent, and by expanding its export markets and including the countries of the European Union and the Middle East.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Spayka will invest $ 20 million in construction of new greenhouses
Spayka will invest $ 20 million in the construction of new greenhouses in Armenia in 2017…
 Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country…
 Ambassador briefs Romanian side on Armenia business climate
Gasparian met with the president of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Romania…
 Grant Thornton Armenia is competing in global market of consulting services (PHOTOS)
In 2016 we registered an 18 percent growth despite difficult economic situation...
 InTourExpo – 2017 to be held in Armenia on April 21-23
In his words, although the exhibition is not of an international scale, it will be held on an international level...
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, rose in the country…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news