Military expert: Planning to create weaponry is one thing, whereas creating it is quite another

YEREVAN. – It is one thing to plan creating weaponry and quite another to create it.
Military expert Arkadi Grigoryan said the aforementioned on Friday, referring to the information circulated in Azerbaijani media on the development of Ukrainian analogue of Iskander—Grom short-range ballistic missile system—which “Azerbaijan” takes great interested in.”
“Only U.S. and Russia have so far successfully carried out such projects. China has been developing them long ago, but to no avail. The same is true for India,” Grigoryan said. “Developing is one thing, while what will come out of that is another,” the expert noted.
The supply of Iskander missile systems to Russia caused a hysterical reaction in Azerbaijan, periodic publications on that topic becoming a consequence of this.