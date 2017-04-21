Armenia Investigative Committee: Soldier died during camp gathering

YEREVAN. – The Investigative Committee of Armenia has launched a criminal case into the death of contract soldier, Private Narek Hakobyan, who was born in 1986.

According to preliminary data, Hakobyan sustained a fatal injury on Friday at around 10:25am, during the camp gatherings in Vayots Dzor Province, and from the shot that was fired as a result of violation of the rules for handling weapons by a contract soldier junior sergeant, while cleaning a rifle, the committee informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

An investigation is underway into this criminal case.