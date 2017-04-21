News
Israeli minister: We will do our best for Lapshin to serve the sentence in Israel
19:27, 21.04.2017
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Israel will continue efforts to have blogger Alexander Lapshin extradited if he is convicted, Justice Minister of Israel Ayelet Shaked told Interfax.

“Israel has made efforts and continues to make efforts to help Lapshin, who is a citizen of both Russia and Israel. If he is convicted in Azerbaijan, we will do our best for Lapshin to serve the sentence in Israel,” she said. 

In December 2016, Israeli Russian blogger Alexander Lapshin was detained in the Belarusian capital city of Minsk. The reason was his being on the international wanted persons’ list, due to a search which Azerbaijan had declared. Baku accuses him of visiting Nagorno-Karabakh (Artsakh) without its consent.

And on February 7 of the current year, Belarus extradited the blogger to the Azerbaijani capital city of Baku, where he was taken into custody.

 

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Israeli Embassy: Consul is frequently visiting Alexander Lapshin
Embassy is not in a position to discuss Lapshin’s health condition and provide you with more detailed information...
Lapshin hospitalized with “polycardia” diagnosis
Lapshin feels well now, Chernin said...
 Baku cassation court rejects Lapshin’s appeal
The Israeli Russian blogger and journalist, who had visited Karabakh, is still under arrest in Azerbaijan…
 Zakharova: Russian Embassy in Baku continues closely watching situation round Lapshin
After his visits to Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2011 and 2012, Israeli Russian blogger and journalist Alexander Lapshin was “blacklisted” by Azerbaijan...
 Israeli Ambassador: Alexander Lapshin has no complaints about conditions of detention
Representative of the Israeli Embassy in Baku regularly meets the blogger and is interested in the course of the investigation...
PACE to debate abusive use of Interpol system, Lapshin case cited as an example
“Abusive use of the Interpol system: the need for more stringent legal safeguards” report is authored by Bernd Fabritius…
