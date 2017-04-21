Yelk: Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one

YEREVAN. - The Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one.

Member of Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Aram Sargsyan, who is also the Chairman of the political council of Republic Party, said the aforementioned at a rally in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue Friday.

In his words, if Yelk bloc wins, the city will have a young and enthusiastic mayor and team. “In case of having a mayor like Nikol Pashinyan, corruption will be totally eradicated in Yerevan Municipality,” Sargsyan said, noting that the companies, which win tenders with difficulties and corruption, will like this most of all.

According to Sargsyan, even if Yelk doesn’t win but garners enough mandates, they will continue “working intensively.””We are not tired of the previous campaign. We have a diligent team and will do our best to achieve victory. We have come to say that changes are possible,” Sargsyan said.