News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Saturday
April 22
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Yelk: Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one
20:14, 21.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - The Yerevan Council election is first and foremost a political one.

Member of Yelk (Way Out) bloc, Aram Sargsyan, who is also the Chairman of the political council of Republic Party, said the aforementioned  at a rally in Yerevan’s Northern Avenue Friday.

In his words, if Yelk bloc wins, the city will have a young and enthusiastic mayor and team. “In case of having a mayor like Nikol Pashinyan, corruption will be totally eradicated in Yerevan Municipality,” Sargsyan said, noting that the companies, which win tenders with difficulties and corruption, will like this most of all.  

According to Sargsyan, even if Yelk doesn’t win but garners enough mandates, they will continue “working intensively.””We are not tired of the previous campaign. We have a diligent team and will do our best to achieve victory. We have come to say that changes are possible,” Sargsyan said. 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Read more:
All
Yelk: We are sure we will win Yerevan Council election
“Taron Margaryan wants to become a mayor for the third time..."
 Ruling party: Let our opponents take off black glasses and see how well-built Yerevan is
“Enormous work has been done..."
 Yerevan Mayor promises great reforms in transportation sphere
“The transportation issue has not emerged during the recent five years: We have had city transport issue since our independence...."
 Yerkir Tisrani party leader and members ride along Yerevan central streets on bikes (PHOTOS)
The Yerevan Council election will be conducted on May 14...
 Yelk bloc holds a march in downtown Yerevan
Before the march, Nikol Pashinyan responded to the questions of journalists, noting that the bloc is going to win the Yerevan Council election...
 Yerkir Tsirani party presents its pre-election program in Yerevan’s Liberty Square
She also added that Yerkir Tsirani doesn’t consider Yelk (Way Out) block as a rival...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news