News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 13
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
October 13
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
480.99
EUR
568.91
RUB
8.34
Show news feed
Council of Europe to discuss report on Yerevan Council of Elders elections
16:34, 13.10.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The Information report on the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, will be discussed at the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities next week, on October 19.

The delegation, led by Congress’ Vice-President Liisa Ansala (Finland, ILDG), visited Yerevan from 11 to 15 May 2017.

The presentation by Luc Martens will be followed by a debate.

The members of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities will meet in Strasbourg, France, at their 33rd session chaired by Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, under this year’s heading of “Decentralised policies for the successful integration of migrants”.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
PACE points to serious problems with rule of law in Turkey
The Assembly delegates urged Turkey to lift the state of emergency as soon as possible…
 Venice Commission publishes opinion on Armenia's judicial code
Armenia's draft judicial code implements positive changes…
 Armenian delegate urges to deprive Azerbaijan from right to speak at PACE
Armenian delegate said everyone shared the view that a new attempt of “Azerbaijani Laundromat” must be ruled out ...
 PACE adopts resolution criticizing crackdown on human rights in Azerbaijan
The delegates called on Azerbaijan to promptly ensure full implementation of ECHR judgements…
 PACE overhauls its Code of Conduct in response to corruption allegations
The Assembly said recent allegations of corruption risked causing “lasting damage” to its reputation…
 PACE delegates: There is repression of civil society in Azerbaijan
Dominik Tarczynski urged his Azerbaijani colleagues not to mention Islamophobia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news