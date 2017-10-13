Council of Europe to discuss report on Yerevan Council of Elders elections

The Information report on the elections to the Council of Elders of Yerevan, will be discussed at the Council of Europe’s Congress of Local and Regional Authorities next week, on October 19.

The delegation, led by Congress’ Vice-President Liisa Ansala (Finland, ILDG), visited Yerevan from 11 to 15 May 2017.

The presentation by Luc Martens will be followed by a debate.

The members of the Congress of Local and Regional Authorities will meet in Strasbourg, France, at their 33rd session chaired by Gudrun Mosler-Törnström, under this year’s heading of “Decentralised policies for the successful integration of migrants”.