Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability

The goal of the EU investment in the countries of EU Eastern Partnership is to end instability, said the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker in Washington at the annual IMF and World Bank spring meetings to NEWS.am.
The countries of Eastern Partnership are Ukraine, Belarus, Moldova, Georgia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan. "The goal of our investment in the region is to put an end to instability," Juncker said. Note, that the EU allocates annually 40-45 million euros to Armenia. Over the past 10 years, the assistance amounted to 500 million euros.