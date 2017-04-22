Armenia president and MEP discuss Karabakh, EU balanced position on the matter (PHOTO)

YEREVAN. – President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan on Saturday received member of the European Parliament Frank Engel.
President thanked European MP for his activities on the Armenian issues and for regular visits to Artsakh.
Stressing that the European Parliament’s activities are followed not only by the European Union member states and partners, but also by international community, President stressed the importance of Engel-headed Friendship Group with Artsakh.
The President highly appreciated EU's balanced position of the Nagorno-Karabakh issue, as well as the EU's commitment to create a favorable climate for comprehensive settlement of the Karabakh conflict.
Frank Engel President and exchanged views on the Nagorno-Karabakh peace process and current issues.
They discussed Armenia-EU relations and expressed satisfaction with the work carried out to strengthen and develop cooperation, as evidenced by the recently initialed Armenia-EU comprehensive partnership agreement.