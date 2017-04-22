News
Saturday
April 22
News
Space debris delay exploration
20:40, 22.04.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society

The space debris spinning around our planet as a result of jammed satellites and rockets can hinder future space exploration. Euronews reports, that the European Space Agency says at least three quarters of a million objects larger than one centimeter are orbiting Earth.

“When something hits a satellite, the speed on impact is 40,000 km/h. At these speeds even tiny objects of just a few millimeters can cause enormous damage. So what we are dealing with here is a danger to our infrastructure in space caused by space debris,” Holger Krag, the European Space Agency head of department for space debris said.
According to the experts, over 18,000 objects are visible by surveillance systems. As a result, satellites and the International Space Station sometimes have to make manoeuvres to avoid collisions with debris.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
