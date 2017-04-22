Russian Foreign Ministry: Montenegro's accession to NATO would affect relations with Russia

Montenegro's accession to NATO would affect the country's relations with Russia, said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexei Meshkov in an interview with Interfax.
"As for our relations, not only membership to NATO, but also a number of other steps taken by Montenegro’s government - anti-Russian sanctions, anti-Russian campaign of the local media - of course, will inevitably have a negative impact on Russian- Montenegro relations," he said .
According to him, Moscow believes, that systemic issues of any state should be resolved by the people. "It is the right of the people of Montenegro to express their will by means of a referendum to join the NATO or not," Meshkov said.