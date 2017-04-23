Mothers, who lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)

The “Saturday Mothers,” who have lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, on Saturday assembled at Galatasaray Square in Istanbul, and paid tribute to the Armenian intellectuals that were killed during the genocide in 1915.
These mothers held the photographs of their lost sons and of these intellectuals, and condemned the massacres carried out by the Turkish state, according to Evrensel newspaper of Turkey.
These mothers, who have lost their relatives for unknown reasons, on Saturdays stage demonstrations on a regular basis at Galatasaray Square, and demand to find those behind the killers of their sons.