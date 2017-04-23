News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Mothers, who lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, honor Armenian Genocide victims (PHOTOS)
09:32, 23.04.2017
Region:Diaspora, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The “Saturday Mothers,” who have lost their sons under unknown circumstances in Turkey, on Saturday assembled at Galatasaray Square in Istanbul, and paid tribute to the Armenian intellectuals that were killed during the genocide in 1915.

These mothers held the photographs of their lost sons and of these intellectuals, and condemned the massacres carried out by the Turkish state, according to Evrensel newspaper of Turkey.

These mothers, who have lost their relatives for unknown reasons, on Saturdays stage demonstrations on a regular basis at Galatasaray Square, and demand to find those behind the killers of their sons.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan blocks Russia TV channels for airing Armenian Genocide videos
These broadcasts will resume after April 25. Until then, however, Turkish channels are aired in their stead…
 Human Rights Association of Turkey to honor Armenian Genocide victims
Representatives from the European antiracist movement also will take part in these commemorations…
 Ontario Premier: Armenian Genocide is a reminder of our obligation to learn lessons from history
“History is a great teacher — for those whose hearts and minds are open to its lessons…
 Aram I: Recognition of Genocide means correction of mistakes
Armenian people continue to demand justice, while the Turkish authorities continue their policy of denial...
Tribute to Armenian Genocide victims paid in Boston
Dozens of state leaders gathered to mark the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide...
American TV host speaks about Turkish lobby efforts to silence Armenian Genocide
“The lobbyists worked like hell for the Turkish government to keep this quiet!
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news