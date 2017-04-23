Germany deports 13 people posing potential threat, since beginning of year

Ever since the beginning of the year, Germany has deported 13 people who pose a potential threat to public safety, reported the German Deutsche Welle (DW) TV and radio company.
And according to Frankfurter Allgemeine Sonntagszeitung, the Sunday edition of the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung (FAZ) newspaper of the country, overall, there are 100 such people in Germany, and more than a third of whom are Turkish citizens, a quarter are from North Africa, and one in every eight holds Russian citizenship—and most of them are Chechens.