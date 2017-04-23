Hollande votes in France presidential elections

President François Hollande voted in Sunday’s first round of presidential elections in France, reported RIA Novosti news agency of Russia.
As soon the president had cast his ballot, however, an elderly woman approached him and gave him a present and a postcard in an envelope; Hollande accepted the gift with a smile.
As reported earlier, this year France will choose from 11 candidates that are running for president.
Close to 47 million names are registered on the voters’ lists, a total of 66,500 election precincts have opened, and the voting will be conducted until 7pm local time.
The second-round runoff is slated for May 7.