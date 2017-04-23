News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Sunday
April 23
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Miracle-working Gospel of Shurishkan brought to Armenia village church (PHOTOS)
15:17, 23.04.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society


MUGHNI. – The Surb Gevorg (St. George) Church of Armenia’s Mughni village was packed Sunday, as the faithful had assembled to see the Gospel of Shurishkan (PHOTOS).

Ever since 2005, this gospel, which is said to work miracles, is brought from the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran), in capital city Yerevan, to the Surb Gevorg Church of Mughni, on the Sunday following Easter.

According legends, during the forcible deportation by Shah Abbas of Persia, the deported Armenians had taken this gospel along with them from Oshakan village to Persia, and it was kept in Shurishkan village—hence its name—of the Armenian-populated Fereydan—Peria, in Armenia—region of Persia for centuries, until it was returned to Armenia.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Divine Liturgy of Easter being offered at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem
Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem is offering Divine Liturgy of Easter at Church of Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem…
 Armenia, Azerbaijan, Russia religious leaders to discuss Karabakh
Five meetings were held under the mediation of Patriarch of Moscow...
 Armenian church celebrates Palm Sunday
This day is also declared Blessing of Children Day...
 Karekin II: Let these elections bring Armenians progress and development
We hope that these elections will give Armenians optimism, hope and faith...
Armenian churches to offer special requiem service on Sunday
For those that fell in the war in April 2016…
 Ignacio Sánchez Amor: My visit to Armenia became complete with this
Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II received, at the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, the head of the OSCE/ODIHR election short-term observation mission…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news