Miracle-working Gospel of Shurishkan brought to Armenia village church (PHOTOS)

MUGHNI. – The Surb Gevorg (St. George) Church of Armenia’s Mughni village was packed Sunday, as the faithful had assembled to see the Gospel of Shurishkan (PHOTOS).

Ever since 2005, this gospel, which is said to work miracles, is brought from the Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts (Matenadaran), in capital city Yerevan, to the Surb Gevorg Church of Mughni, on the Sunday following Easter.

According legends, during the forcible deportation by Shah Abbas of Persia, the deported Armenians had taken this gospel along with them from Oshakan village to Persia, and it was kept in Shurishkan village—hence its name—of the Armenian-populated Fereydan—Peria, in Armenia—region of Persia for centuries, until it was returned to Armenia.