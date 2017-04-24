Catholicos of All Armenians offers requiem service at Genocide memorial

YEREVAN. – Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II offered a requiem service at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Armenia’s capital city of Yerevan on Monday, the 102nd commemoration day anniversary of this tragedy.

As reported earlier, President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan also visited the memorial, and paid tribute to the genocide victims.

Also, the President laid a wreath at the monument.

He was accompanied by Catholicos of All Armenians Karekin II, National Assembly President Galust Sahakyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan, Constitutional Court President Gagik Harutyunyan, Armenian government members, and newly appointed Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) Secretary General Yuri Khachaturov.

Thousands of people, including members of the diplomatic corps, Diaspora Armenians, guests and residents of Armenia, are heading towards the Armenian Genocide Memorial since early morning.

In addition, President Serzh Sargsyan had issued an address noting, in particular, that, “the Artsakh [Karabakh] Liberation War is the testimony and proof that we will not allow a new genocide - never again.”