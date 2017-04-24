News
Cross-stone to Armenian Genocide victims is installed in Italy town
16:40, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – A cross-stone commemorating the Holy Martyrs of Armenian Genocide was installed at Miralfiore Park in Pesaro, Italy, and at the initiative of Yerevan Municipality of the capital city of Armenia.

The official unveiling of this cross-stone brought together Pesaro Mayor Matteo Ricci, Yerevan Municipality official Davit Gevorgyan, staff members from the embassy of Armenia in Italy, and representatives of the local Armenian community, the municipality informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his remarks at the event, Gevorgyan expressed a conviction that the instillation of this cross-stone will contribute to the strengthening and development of friendship ties between Yerevan and Pesaro.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
All
