Gladys Berejiklian: I am granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor

Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian attended the National Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Sydney on Monday.

In her speech, Berejiklian said she is a proud Australian Armenian who is a granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor. The Armenian Genocide victims suffered unimaginable artorcities for simply being Armenian, she added.

Despite all difficulties, the Armenian managed to somehow start a new life in different countries.

Gladys Berejiklian called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Atrocities demand constant acknowledgement and constant recognition,” Berejiklian added. “Could they even imagine in 1915 than one of their grandchildren one day on the other side of the world would led a state,” she emphasized.

Federal Member of Parliament and Chair of the Australia-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Trent Zimmerman, Federal MP Craig Kelly, the Chair and Vice-Chair of the NSW State Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jonathan O'Dea and Walt Secord, attended the event.