News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
April 24
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
Gladys Berejiklian: I am granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor
16:20, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Turkey
Theme: Politics

Premier of New South Wales Gladys Berejiklian attended the National Armenian Genocide Commemoration in Sydney on Monday.

In her speech, Berejiklian said she is a proud Australian Armenian who is a granddaughter of Armenian Genocide survivor. The Armenian Genocide victims suffered unimaginable artorcities for simply being Armenian, she added.

Despite all difficulties, the Armenian managed to somehow start a new life in different countries.

Gladys Berejiklian called for recognition of the Armenian Genocide.

“Atrocities demand constant acknowledgement and constant recognition,” Berejiklian added. “Could they even imagine in 1915 than one of their grandchildren one day on the other side of the world would led a state,” she emphasized.

Federal Member of Parliament and Chair of the Australia-Armenian Parliamentary Friendship Group, Trent Zimmerman, Federal MP Craig Kelly, the Chair and Vice-Chair of the NSW State Armenia-Australia Parliamentary Friendship Group, Jonathan O'Dea and Walt Secord, attended the event.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian Genocide victims are remembered in Russia’s St. Petersburg
The event brought together Armenia’s consulate officials, and representatives of the Armenian community…
Cross-stone to Armenian Genocide victims is installed in Italy town
At Miralfiore Park in Pesaro…
Charles Aznavour's son honors Armenian Genocide victims in Tsitsernakaberd
Now I arrived in Yerevan on behalf of my family, because my presence here is very important for them…
Armenian MP of Turkey: Facing the past makes state and society stronger
Selina Doğan issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Armenian Genocide commemorated in Istanbul
It was held near Museum of Turkish and Islamic Works and Arts…
Garo Paylan: Every crime that goes unpunished causes recurrence of this crime
The Istanbul Armenian MP of Turkey issued a statement on the 102nd anniversary of Armenian Genocide…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news