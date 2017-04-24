News
Monday
April 24
Monday
April 24
Armenians of Argentina commemorate Armenian Genocide (PHOTOS)
18:22, 24.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Armenians living in Buenos Aires district organized events near Armenian cross-stone commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide on April 21, Diario Armenia reported.

Primate of Diocese of the Armenian Apostolic Church in Argentina and Chile, Archbishop Gisak Muradyan, Consul of Armenia in Argentina, Elen Arzumanyan and other representatives of Armenian community took part in the event.

Archbishop Gisak Muradyan offered a prayer in memory of 1.5 million martyrs, victims of barbarism and savagery of the Turkish army.

During the ceremony, the message of Lopez Jorge Macri, the Mayor of Vicente, with the words of support to the Armenian people was read out.

Participants of the event laid flowers to the cross-stone, commemorating the victims of the Armenian Genocide.

 

Armenia News - NEWS.am
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
