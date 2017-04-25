Adam Schiff says Trump’s April 24 statement was “disappointing”

Rep. Adam Schif criticized President Trump for failing to recognize the Armenian Genocide.

“Today, we received a disappointing statement from yet another president, refusing to acknowledge the murder of 1.5 million Armenians from 1915-1923 for what it was -- a genocide,” Fox11 quotes Schiff as saying.

On April 24 Congressman Schiff joined thousands of Armenians for the “March for Justice” to the Turkish consulate in Los Angeles.

“President Trump now joins a long line of both Republican and Democratic presidents unwilling to confront Turkey, and by refusing to do so, he has made the United States once again a party to its campaign of denial.”

In his earlier Facebook statement Congressman Schiff said 102 years ago the Ottoman Empire began a gruesome campaign against the Armenians, murdering 1.5 million men, women and children.

In a statement made on Monday President Trump said “we remember and honor the memory of those who suffered during the Meds Yeghern” and failed to use the “g-word” just as previous administrations did.