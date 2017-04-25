News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
April 25
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.51
EUR
518.72
RUB
8.61
Show news feed
EU executive urges to review relations with Turkey
12:42, 25.04.2017
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The EU executive urged EU governments to review their relations with Turkey after a constitutional referendum in the country, Reuters reported.

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn called on EU foreign ministers when they meet in Malta on Friday to review the format of their relations with Ankara in order to strengthen cooperation and reduce tensions.

“The current situation is not sustainable,” Hahn said.

He added that did not want to prejudge discussions among the EU member states on whether they should suspend Turkey's accession request.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Ankara urges Brussels to decide on Turkey's EU membership
We invite the EU to the honesty on the issue of the membership first of all...
EP Member: Present-day Turkey cannot join European Union
The present-day Turkey cannot join the European Union…
 Media: EU intends to discuss suspension of Turkey accession deal
This subject will be on the agenda of the meeting of the EU foreign ministers...
Junker: Goal of EU investment in EU Eastern Partnership countries is to end instability
The goal of the EU investment in the countries of EU Eastern Partnership is to end instability…
 The EU plans to make London pay after Brexit
The European Union plans to oblige London to make annual payments, after the United Kingdom leaves the EU in 2019…
 Mogherini: UK to lose more from Brexit than EU
European Union, even after the UK will be out, will continue to be the first market in the world, the second largest economy in the world...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news