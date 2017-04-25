EU executive urges to review relations with Turkey

The EU executive urged EU governments to review their relations with Turkey after a constitutional referendum in the country, Reuters reported.

Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn called on EU foreign ministers when they meet in Malta on Friday to review the format of their relations with Ankara in order to strengthen cooperation and reduce tensions.

“The current situation is not sustainable,” Hahn said.

He added that did not want to prejudge discussions among the EU member states on whether they should suspend Turkey's accession request.