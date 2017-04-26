Lebanese footballer: Eastern and Western Armenia should unite

The Armenian Genocide left its mark in each Armenian family.
35-year-old footballer Sako Eskijian was born in Beirut.
“During the massacre my ancestors emigrated from Adana to Lebanon. I graduated from an Armenian school in Beirut. In Lebanon I studied Armenian history and culture, as well as everything related to the Armenian people, very well,” Sako says.
He arrived in Armenia to exercise with the Armenian squad. And despite the fact that he has already managed to suffer a leg injury, the sportsman came to the Armenian Genocide Memorial Complex Tsitsernakaberd to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.
“I love Armenia very much and long to live here. The living conditions do not yet allow this but we hope that all the Diaspora Armenians will one day return to their homeland,” Sako smiles.
He was told about the Armenian massacres by his grandmother: his grandfathers passed away too early.
“We hope that 102 years after the Genocide, the Turkish Government will recognize it and return our lands. We only want the return of our lands in order to again have a united Armenia and so that Western Armenia unites with Eastern one. We hope that we will have that Armenia,” Eskijian adds confidently.