New Ecuador Ambassador extends copies of his credentials to Armenia Deputy FM

YEREVAN. - Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Armen Papikyan, on Thursday received the newly-appointed Ecuador Ambassador to Armenia, Julio César Prado Espinosa (residence in Moscow), who extended the copies of his credentials.
Congratulating Mr Espinosa, Papikyan expressed hope that with his appointment a new page in the relations of the two countries will be opened, the press-service of the Armenian MFA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.
The Deputy FM considered symbolic the fact that the second Ambassador of Ecuador to Armenia is being accredited in the year of the 20th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Armenia and Ecuador.
The sides agreed that despite the geographic distance, Armenia and Ecuador have all the prerequisites for developing an effective cooperation in different spheres.
Apart from this, the sides touched on the prospects for cooperation in the framework of international organizations, as well as in trade, economic, cultural and educational spheres. They also underscored the importance of expanding the legal framework.