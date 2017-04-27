Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia proposes to defer VAT for feed and chickens

YEREVAN. - The Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia has proposed a bill on deferral of VAT for grain food and chickens for poultry plants, Chairman of the Union of Poultry Breeders of Armenia, Sergey Stepanyan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am during the international forum of the Union.
The forum was attended by guests from Russia, Ukraine and a number of other countries.
The feed is the main expense of the poultry plants (regardless of whether they deal with egg or meat production). Armenia imports the main part of both the feed and chickens for the local poultry plants. If it is allowed to pay the VAT during the sale, this will free floating funds and facilitate the production, Stepanyan added.
''We proposed the idea at the Ministry of Agriculture. We were told that this may become possible after 2018. It would be fine, since it is impossible to imagine the production security of any country without eggs and meat,'' he noted.