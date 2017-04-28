News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
April 28
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
California senate committee approves freeway sign for Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial
15:50, 28.04.2017
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

Senator Anthony Portantino’s legislation, SCR 25, which will install a sign in Pasadena to direct the public to the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial, passed the Senate Transportation Committee with unanimous support, Asbarez reported.

“Just a few short days ago, at the Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial we commemorated the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide. Hundreds of community members came to the memorial to pay tribute to the victims and to remember the lessons learned from the first genocide of the twentieth century. This kind of community commemoration makes accessibility to this memorial so important. I am proud to carry this legislation that will install a freeway sign to help direct visitors to the memorial, and I am happy to have the unanimous support of my colleagues along the way. Installing a freeway sign will help direct visitors, raise awareness about the Armenian Genocide and serve as a reminder that fighting crimes against humanity is an ongoing process that requires our continuous attention,” commented Portantino.

The Pasadena Armenian Genocide Memorial was unveiled in April 2015.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Spain’s Villena recognizes Armenian Genocide (PHOTO)
City Council voted in favor of Armenian Genocide recognition...
 Cross-stone in memory of Armenian Genocide victims unveiled in Kiev
Various events commemorating the 102nd anniversary of the Armenian Genocide also took place in a number of provinces and cities of Ukraine...
 Colorado Legislature passes Armenian Genocide resolution
“We express support for efforts toward constructive relations between Armenia and its neighbors…
 Robin Bohnisch on Armenian Genocide resolution: Czech MPs showed they cannot be blackmailed
“I am happy and satisfied by this step of the Chamber of Deputies…
 Armenian Genocide commemorated at Massachusetts State House
Massachusetts governor’s proclamation has declared April 24, 2017 as Armenian Genocide Remembrance Day…
 Czech MP: I do not expect any action against Czech Rep. after Armenian Genocide resolution
''Turkey's economy is dependent on Europe..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news