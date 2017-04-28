News
Armenian Investigative Committee chairman meets with his Russian, Belarusian counterparts
17:23, 28.04.2017
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia (ICA), Aghvan Hovsepyan, on Friday had a meeting with his Russian and Belarusian counterparts Alexander Bastrykin and Ivan Noskevich in St. Petersburg.

The sides discussed a wide range of issues of mutual interest, underscoring the importance of close cooperation in criminal cases, provision of legal assistance, execution of international inquiries in short terms and intelligence exchange, the press-service of the ICA informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.    

During the meeting with Alexander Bastrykin,issues related to the criminal case on the murder of the serviceman of the 102nd Russian military base, Dmitri Yalpayev, in Gyumri.                                   

Hovsepyan provided certain information to his counterpart regarding the investigation results.

By the end of the meetings, agreement was reached on holding the next trilateral meeting this fall in Yerevan. 

