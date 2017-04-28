Karapetyan chairs session of Armenia Territorial Development Fund

YEREVAN. - Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan on Friday chaired the session of the Armenia Territorial Development Fund (ATDF), the press-service of the Armenian Government informed Armenian News – NEWS.am.

Executive Director of the Fund, Ashot Kirakosyan, presented the Social Investment and Local Development Project implemented by the funds of the World Bank, USAID grant program and loan of the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

The Premier proposed to discuss the programs of ATDF for 2017. Apart from this, a number of organizational issues regarding the operation of the fund were discussed.