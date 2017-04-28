Russian FM: observer status will allow Moldova to participate in work of EAEU

The observer status in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEMA) will enable Moldova to participate in the activities of the institutions of the association, said the Deputy Foreign Minister Vasily Nebenzia, reports TASS. "Moldova will have the right to participate in the meetings, receive unenclosed documentation, participate in the activities of the Union's working bodies, including in the Council of the Eurasian Economic Commission at the level of vice-premiers," the diplomat said.

Nebenzia recalled, that at the EurAsEC summit in Bishkek in mid-April, it was decided to welcome Moldova's intention to become an observer in the Eurasian Economic Union, whereas the decision to grant Moldova the status of the observer will be made after the relevant rules have been developed.

"The agreement on the Eurasian Economic Union includes a concept of an observer, but there is neither a procedure nor an order for the implementation of this activity," the Deputy Foreign Minister explained. Nebenzia added, that the development of rules and procedures related to the observer status is planned to be completed by the next EAEC summit, which will be held this fall. "We plan to develop an order until the next summit of the EAEC, and after that, we will grant Moldova an observer status, "he said.