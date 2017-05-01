There were 10-11 people in tractor attachment that overturned in Armenia

Tractor with an attachment overturned on April 29, in Rind village of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

As a result, seven people inside the attachment suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

Five of them already have checked out of the hospital, Rind mayor Husik Sahakyan on Monday told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, the other two injured will be discharged in the coming hours.

“They had collected black salsify [a type of a spinach],” noted Sahakyan. “On the way back, the tractor’s attachment overturned because it was a dirt road, and the attachment was heavy; it tilted. There were 10 to 11 people in it; they fell on each other; as a result, they sustained injuries.”