News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 01
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
530.14
RUB
8.5
Show news feed
There were 10-11 people in tractor attachment that overturned in Armenia
12:36, 01.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Tractor with an attachment overturned on April 29, in Rind village of Vayots Dzor Province of Armenia.

As a result, seven people inside the attachment suffered injuries and were hospitalized.

Five of them already have checked out of the hospital, Rind mayor Husik Sahakyan on Monday told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In his words, the other two injured will be discharged in the coming hours.

“They had collected black salsify [a type of a spinach],” noted Sahakyan. “On the way back, the tractor’s attachment overturned because it was a dirt road, and the attachment was heavy; it tilted. There were 10 to 11 people in it; they fell on each other; as a result, they sustained injuries.”

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Azerbaijan man steals from Christian cemetery in Baku
Previously convicted Elshan Mammadov is detained...
 Criminal case launched into death of man found dead in Yerevan canal
The circumstances behind this incident are being investigated...
 Major road accident near US embassy Yerevan (PHOTOS)
One of the injured is in very critical condition…
 Passenger jet crashes in Cuba
The confirmation was received from representatives of the company...
 Passenger jet disappears from radars in Cuba
The plane took off from an airport near the town of Baracoa...
 6 buses completely destroyed by fire in Turkey
Before the firefighters could arrive at the scene…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news