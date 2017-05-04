Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 460 shots at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces about 40 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 460 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units adhered to the ceasefire, for the most part, and continued confidently carrying out their military task.