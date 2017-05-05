News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Friday
May 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.77
EUR
531.16
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Lavrov: Russian bases in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia ready to fight ISIS
18:12, 05.05.2017
Region:World News, Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov promised to smash the Islamic State, despite the fact that the terrorists do not want to surrender, he told in an interview with Mir 24 television.

According to Lavrov, the IG has mastered the Middle East, northern Africa, and also the northern regions of Afghanistan that are bordering with the territories of Russia's neighbors and allies. He added that the security forces of the CSTO member countries are ready to act.

“The Russian bases located in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are also ready. Until this infection is destroyed, the priority will remain,” he said.

Lavrov recalled that while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York one and a half years ago, Russian leader Vladimir Putin urged the Western partners to create a united front against terrorism. The ministre noted that although the coalition is still not fully formed, the proposal of the Russian leader remains in force.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Sargsyan: Decentralized Armenian-Russian relations are growing deeper (PHOTOS)
The President of Armenia received the governor of Saint Petersburg, Russia…
 Saint Petersburg governor visits Armenian Genocide Memorial (PHOTOS)
Poltavchenko is paying an official visit to Yerevan, the capital city of Armenia…
 Aramyan: Russia fiscal maneuver will not be big problem for Armenia exports
As per the Armenian minister, the likely decision to increase the VAT in Russia may lead to a rise in the prices of goods, and a reduction in consumption in the country…
 Russia MOD delegation visits Armenia
Along the lines of the 2017 cooperation program between the defense ministries of the two countries…
 Armenian-Russian Military and Technical Congress held in Moscow
“The joint design and production, especially in the sphere of military industry, creates new and special relations between the countries..."
 Armenia defense minister heads for Russia
Vigen Sargsyan will participate in the VI Moscow Conference on International Security…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news