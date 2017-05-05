Lavrov: Russian bases in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia ready to fight ISIS

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov promised to smash the Islamic State, despite the fact that the terrorists do not want to surrender, he told in an interview with Mir 24 television.

According to Lavrov, the IG has mastered the Middle East, northern Africa, and also the northern regions of Afghanistan that are bordering with the territories of Russia's neighbors and allies. He added that the security forces of the CSTO member countries are ready to act.

“The Russian bases located in Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan and Armenia are also ready. Until this infection is destroyed, the priority will remain,” he said.

Lavrov recalled that while addressing the UN General Assembly in New York one and a half years ago, Russian leader Vladimir Putin urged the Western partners to create a united front against terrorism. The ministre noted that although the coalition is still not fully formed, the proposal of the Russian leader remains in force.