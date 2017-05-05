Artsakh MOD records skirmish between Azeri soldiers

The vanguard units of the Artsakh Republic Defense Army on Friday morning recorded sounds of skirmish between the servicemen of the adversary in one of the military positions of the Azerbaijani armed forces located not far from Ashaghi Abdurahmanli settlement. The sounds were followed by an explosion. Such phenomena are frequent and are always observed by the Armenian position holders, this being indicative of the fact that the disciplinary and interpersonal relations in the Azerbaijani armed forces continue to remain in a poor state.
As a result of the aforementioned incident, the adversary might have sustained losses, which it traditionally prefers not announcing about. It is also not ruled out that the Azerbaijani elite will most probably try to ascribe the losses to the Armenian side, the statement issued by the Artsakh Defense Ministry says.