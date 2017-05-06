Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces 45 times, from late Friday night to early Saturday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 580 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired 11 mortar shells, in easterly and northeasterly directions of the line of contact.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued confidently carrying out their military watch.