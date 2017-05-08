Poll: Social media affects outcome of French elections

Social media has affected the outcome of the French presidential elections, RIA Nosvosti reported quoting French newspaper Point.
More than three quarters (75.2%) of respondents affirmed that social media influenced the outcome of the French presidential elections. And 24.8% of the survey participants did not agreed with that.
Centrist candidate Emmanuel Macron has decisively won the French presidential election, defeating far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Macron won by 66.06% to 33.94% to become, at 39, the country's youngest president.