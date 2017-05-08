News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
May 08
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.68
EUR
531.06
RUB
8.31
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Tension at line of contact increased at night
11:21, 08.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – Tension along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces increased, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning, when the adversary violated the ceasefire around 160 times.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,600 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In addition, the adversary fired 7 mortar shells as well as 7 shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in an easterly direction of the line of contact. 

The Artsakh defense army vanguard units, however, continue to have full control over the frontline and confidently carry out their military task.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh proposes to conduct investigation into Azerbaijan disinformation
The Artsakh defense army suggested that representatives of international organizations be invited to this end…
 Ombudsman: Karabakh suffered 20 casualties from Azerbaijan shooting, in 10 months
We conducted a fact-finding mission, presented it to the international community, [and] raised the matter…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued confidently carrying out its military watch…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan violated ceasefire 45 times at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response when necessary…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 460 shots at night
But the Artsakh defense army adhered to the ceasefire, for the most part…
 Azerbaijani side fired towards Armenia's Tavush province
In addition, it fired shots also toward Tavush Province of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news