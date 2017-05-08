Karabakh army: Tension at line of contact increased at night

STEPANAKERT. – Tension along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces increased, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning, when the adversary violated the ceasefire around 160 times.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 2,600 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
In addition, the adversary fired 7 mortar shells as well as 7 shells from an automatic grenade launcher, in an easterly direction of the line of contact.
The Artsakh defense army vanguard units, however, continue to have full control over the frontline and confidently carry out their military task.