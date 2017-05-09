Karabakh holds military parade

A military parade, which was devoted to Victory and Peace Day, was held on Tuesday, May 9, in the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR).

The military parade was watched by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, Artsakh President Bako Sahakyan, ex-President Arkadi Ghukasyan, National Assembly of Armenia President Galust Sahakyan, Defense Minister Vigen Sargsyan, several other officials, members of the clergy, and recognized personalities.

In addition, a display of weapons is held at Revival Square in capital city Stepanakert, since early morning.