Putin and Netanyahu discuss Syria and Middle East

Russian President Vladimir Putin had a telephone conversation with Prime Minister of Israel Benjamin Netanyahu at Israel’s initiative, Kremlin reported.
Netanyahu warmly congratulated Putin and the entire Russian people on the 72ndanniversary of Victory in World War II.
Both leaders noted that Russia and Israel would continue their resolute opposition to attempts to revise the results of World War II, diminish the Soviet Union’s contribution to victory over Nazi Germany, and deny the Holocaust.
Putin and Netanyahu discussed current bilateral cooperation matters, the situation with the Middle East peace settlement and the Syrian crisis.