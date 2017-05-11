News
Over 200 buildings collapsed after China quake
11:23, 11.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Incidents

At least nine people were killed  and more than 20 were injured after multiple earthquakes hit the northwest region of Xinjiang, China Thursday morning, according to preliminary figures from the autonomous region’s Earthquake Administration.

The administration also said that 180 buildings collapsed and that 789 people were affected.

The China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) registered multiple earthquakes in the area Thursday morning, with the biggest being a magnitude 5.5 quake.

The county is in Kashgar prefecture in western Xinjiang, near the Tajikistan border.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
