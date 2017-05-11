News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 11
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.41
EUR
526.46
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan moves tanks toward Talish village
10:50, 11.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 65 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 1,700 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

Also, the adversary fired four mortar shells and eight cannon shells toward the defense positions of Martakert Region. 

In addition, the Azerbaijani army moved around ten tanks toward Talish village, on Wednesday at around 1:30pm. At 2:55pm, however, these tanks returned to their starting regions. 

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they carried a vigilant military watch along the entire line of contact.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, is in full control of the frontline…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Karabakh army: Tension at line of contact increased at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continues to have full control over the frontline…
 Karabakh proposes to conduct investigation into Azerbaijan disinformation
The Artsakh defense army suggested that representatives of international organizations be invited to this end…
 Ombudsman: Karabakh suffered 20 casualties from Azerbaijan shooting, in 10 months
We conducted a fact-finding mission, presented it to the international community, [and] raised the matter…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortar at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, continued confidently carrying out its military watch…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news