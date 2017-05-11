Karabakh army: Azerbaijan moves tanks toward Talish village

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces more than 65 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.
During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired around 1,700 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Also, the adversary fired four mortar shells and eight cannon shells toward the defense positions of Martakert Region.
In addition, the Azerbaijani army moved around ten tanks toward Talish village, on Wednesday at around 1:30pm. At 2:55pm, however, these tanks returned to their starting regions.
But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they carried a vigilant military watch along the entire line of contact.