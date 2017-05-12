News
Friday
May 12
Apple experiences difficulties with production of iPhone 8
11:45, 12.05.2017
Region:World News
Theme: Innovations

The release of the iPhone 8 might be delayed this year following an expected announcement in September.

Ming-Chi Kuo, a reliable analyst with sources in Apple's supply chain, explains that Apple is still facing production difficulties with the iPhone 8 due to the “major hardware upgrades.” While Kuo previously outlined the possibility of delays, he now says that there is a “rising probability of worst-case scenario for iPhone shipments” and is dropping his shipment prediction from 100-110 million units to 80-90 million units, 9to5mac reported.

Ming-Chi Kuo has previously said that production ramp-up of OLED iPhone could be delayed to as late as October-November compared to the usual ramp-up period of August-September, due to increased production difficulty.

