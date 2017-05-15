News
Monday
May 15
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,000 shots at night
10:02, 15.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 60 times, from late Sunday night to early Monday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 1,000 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units continue to have full control over the frontline, and they confidently carry out their military watch.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
