Tuesday
May 16
Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan fired at military equipment from guided missile
21:23, 15.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. - The Azerbaijani armed forces made another provocative action in the eastern direction of the Artsakh-Azerbaijani borderline at 4:30 pm Monday.

The adversary opened fire at a military object of the Artsakh Defense Army from a guided missile, as a result of which one unit of military equipment was partially damaged. The Defense Army has suffered no human losses.

The Defense Ministry of the Artsakh Republic noted that the provocation of the Azerbaijani armed forces will not remain unanswered and the entire responsibility for all the consequences will be born by the Azerbaijani military and political leadership.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
