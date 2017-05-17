News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
May 17
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
484.02
EUR
534.5
RUB
8.58
Show news feed
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired from mortars, grenade launcher at night
10:24, 17.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 60 times, from late Tuesday night to early Wednesday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 900 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am. 

In addition, the adversary fired 21 mortar shells, in an easterly direction of the line of contact, as well as 19 mortars shells and 5 shells from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in a northeasterly direction of the line of contact. 

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took actions in response, and they continued to reliably maintain their military positions.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian military analyst: Azerbaijan explains its aggression in absurd way
The “expert” opinion disseminated by Azerbaijani media, and whose objective is to “explain” the incident on Monday, is ridiculous and absurd…
 Stepanakert: It is time for international community to strongly react to Azerbaijan actions
Azerbaijan’s shooting at Karabakh and attempt to destroy military equipment is yet another demonstration of the terrorist nature of this state…
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher, missile at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, took actions in response…
 Artsakh Defense Army: Azerbaijan fired at military equipment from guided missile
The adversary opened fire at a military object of the Artsakh Defense Army from a guided missile,
 Karabakh army: Azerbaijan fired over 1,000 shots at night
The Artsakh defense army, however, confidently carries out its military watch…
 Armenia’s Defence Minister: Situation along contact line was tense yesterday
But our armed forces took appropriate steps…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news