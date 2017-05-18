News
Karabakh army: Azerbaijan used mortar, grenade launcher, cannon at night
10:01, 18.05.2017
Region:Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

STEPANAKERT. – The adversary violated the ceasefire along the line of contact between the Karabakh and Azerbaijani opposing forces around 60 times, from late Wednesday night to early Thursday morning.

During this time the Azerbaijani armed forces fired more than 650 shots toward the position-holders of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR) Defense Army, and with different-caliber shooting weapons, the defense army informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

In addition, the adversary fired 23 shells from a rocket-propelled grenade launcher, in an easterly direction, as well as 18 shells from cannon and 4 mortar shells, in a northeasterly direction of the line of contact.

But the Artsakh defense army vanguard units took preventive measures, and they continued confidently carrying out their military task.

This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
