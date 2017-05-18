News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Electric Networks of Armenia profit increased by 6.5% in 2016
15:36, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – In 2016, the earnings of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) company have increased by 6.5 percent, and totaled 192.7 billion drams (approx. US$396 million). 

The above-said is stated in the ENA report, which company general director Karen Harutyunyan presented at a press conference on Thursday. 

Accordingly, the electricity purchases increased by 6.9 percent, and the main reason is the reduction in the operating and financial expenses.

In particular, electricity losses in the grid have reduced from 10 percent to 9.7 percent.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Electric Networks of Armenia reduced electricity loss by over 3% in 2 years
In the year past, these losses were reduced from 10 percent to 9.7 percent…
 Electric Networks of Armenia invested about $25mn in 2016 (PHOTOS)
And its long-term loans reduced, between 2015 and 2016…
 Mills: Armenia now has excess electricity
But the US Ambassador recalled that, 25 years ago, Armenia’s energy situation was shaky, outages were the norm, trees were clear-cut to provide heat, and it was a time of true crisis…
 US ambassador: Armenia production of electricity grew 20% in 5 years
The embassy in Yerevan brought American and Armenian companies together in conference on development of renewable energy…
 Ambassador Mills: US businesses may be interested in Armenia energy sector
Armenia has a capacity to produce energy, and this means the country’s market is expanding…
 Global oil prices are up
July Futures’ Brent Crude Oil has gone up by 1.57% and reached $51.64 per barrel...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news