Electric Networks of Armenia profit increased by 6.5% in 2016

YEREVAN. – In 2016, the earnings of Electric Networks of Armenia (ENA) company have increased by 6.5 percent, and totaled 192.7 billion drams (approx. US$396 million).

The above-said is stated in the ENA report, which company general director Karen Harutyunyan presented at a press conference on Thursday.

Accordingly, the electricity purchases increased by 6.9 percent, and the main reason is the reduction in the operating and financial expenses.

In particular, electricity losses in the grid have reduced from 10 percent to 9.7 percent.