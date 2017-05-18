News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Dollar continues to fall in Armenia
17:07, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia
Theme: Economics

YEREVAN. – The American dollar’s (USD) exchange rate against the Armenian dram (AMD) comprised AMD 483.29/$1 in Armenia on Thursday; this is down by AMD 0.57 from Wednesday, informed the press service of the Central Bank of Armenia. 

The exchange rate for one euro was AMD 537.47 (up by AMD 0.63), that of one British pound was AMD 630.26 (up by AMD 3.90), and the rate of one Russian ruble was AMD 8.35 (down by AMD 0.17) in the country.

In addition, one gram of silver, gold and platinum amounted to AMD 262.59, AMD 19,537.65 and AMD 114,668, respectively.

The NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange, however, saw no USD trading on Thursday.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia to get €10mn from EU for drip irrigation
The objective of this project is to build water filter pools and make drip irrigation internal networks reach the farms…
 Armenia to launch organic food propaganda campaign in near future
Now the Agriculture Ministry is developing a wider program of green economy, where agro-tourism and “clean” energy will be added to organics...
 Dollar continues to weaken, euro strengthens in Armenia
Wednesday’s trading totaled USD 200,000 at NASDAQ OMX Armenia stock exchange…
 Dollar drops in Armenia
The euro exchange rate, however, increased in the country...
 Armenia government discusses 2018-2020 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework
The country’s MTEF for the next three years will be developed with a focus on contributing to further economic growth…
 Armenia-Ireland direct air link to be established?
The matter was discussed at the General Department of Civil Aviation of Armenia…
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news