Karabakh President visits Shushi, attends intellectual game

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the town of Shushi.

Sahakyan held a work consultation at the Ministry of Culture and Youth Affairs, and devoted to the implementation of various respective projects, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the Artsakh President got familiarized with the Shushi Culture Center reconstruction process, and the ongoing excavations in the area of the former Meghretsots Church.

Also, Bako Sahakyan attended a meeting of young naturalists, during which the “Brain Ring” intellectual game was played. The NKR President underscored such events from the viewpoint of recognizing the native land and deepening the knowledge.