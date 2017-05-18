News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Thursday
May 18
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
483.29
EUR
537.47
RUB
8.35
Show news feed
Karabakh President visits Shushi, attends intellectual game
17:51, 18.05.2017
Region:Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

STEPANAKERT. – President of the Republic of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh Republic/NKR), Bako Sahakyan, on Thursday visited the town of Shushi.

Sahakyan held a work consultation at the Ministry of Culture and Youth Affairs, and devoted to the implementation of various respective projects, Central Information Department of the Office of the NKR President informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

Subsequently, the Artsakh President got familiarized with the Shushi Culture Center reconstruction process, and the ongoing excavations in the area of the former Meghretsots Church. 

Also, Bako Sahakyan attended a meeting of young naturalists, during which the “Brain Ring” intellectual game was played. The NKR President underscored such events from the viewpoint of recognizing the native land and deepening the knowledge.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն, Русский and Türkçe
Print
Read more:
All
Karabakh President signs decree on 2017 summer draft and demobilization
President of Armenia Serzh Sarsgyan also signed a decree...
Karabakh President receives US writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation in the literary arena...
 Karabakh president visits Talish village
The President got acquainted with the activities being carried out in the village...
 Artsakh President receives Armenian MFA Diplomatic school students
Issues related to the domestic and foreign policy of the republic and regional processes were touched on during the meeting...
 PM Haroutyunyan: Karabakh issue is number one problem on Armenian agenda
The Premier received the students from the Diplomatic School of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia…
 President attends unveiling of monument to fallen heroes of Karabakh War
In Aknaghbyur village of Hadrut Region…
More in topic
All
Visa-free regime between EU and Ukraine to enter into force in coming weeks
The dialogue between EU and Ukraine on visa waiver was launched in 2008...
 Armenia CEC considers violation of NGO observer’s rights during Yerevan Council election
Head of the commission, Marat Sevoyan, for his part, justified the refusal to provide the protocols by the fact that the observer was told to wait...
 Karabakh President receives US writer and publicist of Armenian descent Hovsep Nalbandian
The meeting addressed a range of issues related to the Artsakh-Diaspora cooperation in the literary arena...
 Ukraine bans St. George Ribbon
Nearly 10 years ago, St. George Ribbon was a public campaign in Russia, which was dedicated to the Victory Day...
 Sargsyan to Qatar Armenians: We will never be afraid to turn into single fist (PHOTOS)
“I am sure that you are all following the events taking place in Armenia, getting excited about each of our achievement and getting upset over our failures..."
 Margaryan: Yerevan is the capital of all of us
"I promise that during the coming five years we will together with you continue all the programs, which have already been launched..."
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news