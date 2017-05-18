News
Armenia ruling party: No action of Baku will remain unresponsive
22:03, 18.05.2017
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. - No action of the Azerbaijani side will remain unresponsive, Deputy of the Armenian National Assembly (NA) from the ruling Republican Party of Armenia (RPA), Vahram Baghdasaryan, told Armenian News – NEWS.am Thursday.  

Referring to the recent provocations of Baku on the contact line in the Karabakh conflict zone, the deputy noted: “We should find a way to finally suppress that state (which cannot be considered one at all) with its military rhetoric. After all, the life of each serviceman is utterly dear to us.” According to Baghdasaryan, the Azerbaijani side is down to the wire due to the tense inter-political situations. “The provocations on the border are used to distract the attention of their own society from the inter-political situation,'' the MP said.

As reported earlier, the Azerbaijan army on Monday fired a Spike guided missile toward the eastern direction of the NKR Defense Army. As a result, military equipment was partially damaged.

Armenia News - NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
